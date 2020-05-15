BARRIE -- After sending a letter of concern to Ontario's premier, Wasaga Beach's mayor says the response she received back was "quick and concise."

Mayor Nina Bifolchi recently penned a letter to Premier Doug Ford expressing concerns about the reopening of the town's provincial park and the influx of visitors that was sure to follow.

"I am putting this matter on his radar," Bifolchi had said.

Ford replied to the mayor in an email stating that help was on the way.

"When Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is opened on May 15, ministry officers will be present in provincial parks to provide information, assist with emergencies and enforce provincial park rules and regulations."

The park's trails reopened on Friday, in time for the Victoria Day long weekend; however, the beach remains closed to reduce the chances for groups to gather.