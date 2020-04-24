BARRIE -- As the warmer weather approaches, the mayor of Wasaga Beach is preparing for an anticipated influx of tourists, regardless of the pandemic.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi detailed her concerns about visitors to the town in a letter addressed to Premier Doug Ford.

"I know Premier Ford has many issues to deal with, but on behalf of residents, I am putting a number of matters on his radar," she stated.

Among the issues raised by the town is the need for the Wasaga Beach Provincial Park to be patrolled and proper signage with barricades to prevent people from entering the park.

"We are expecting more people visiting Wasaga Beach regardless of what rules the province has in place," Bifolchi said.

"The Victoria Day long weekend is just three weeks away, and we are concerned," the mayor admitted.

The town is also asking the Ford government to consider easing certain restrictions on some construction projects and community gardens that add to the local food supply.

It would also like lawn maintenance service for seniors to be listed as an essential service.

Mayor Bifolchi said she hopes the province would let the municipality know in advance of any lifted restrictions so the town could prepare in advance.

She added, "It is my hope Premier Ford will take our issues seriously."