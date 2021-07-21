BARRIE, ONT. -- The newly installed Pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach was vandalized Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka tweeted out pictures of a suspect pouring cans of paint as he walks the crosswalk in the early morning hours.

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka tweeted out pictures of a suspect on July 20th at 0349 hrs seen on video at 39th Street S. Wasaga Beach dumping cans of paint onto the PRIDE crosswalk.

The inaugural crosswalk at Mosley and 39th streets was installed July 14, with a grand unveiling planned for July 26.

Wasaga Beach communications officer Michael Gennings says the crosswalk, located in front of the Wasaga Beach Youth Centre, represents the town's commitment to LGBTQ+ programming at the centre and identifies it as a safe and accepting space in the community.

Officials say the damage has been cleaned, but no dollar amount on the cost of the cleanup was available.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

The Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay recently held Pride events in Collingwood and the Town of the Blue Mountains.

Muskoka is hosting its Pride events from July 17 to July 25.

PRIDE CROSSWALKS VANDALIZED ACROSS ONTARIO

This is not the first time Pride crosswalks have been vandalized in Ontario.

On June 19, the Pride crosswalk in Owen Sound was defaced. The suspects are still at large.

In Orangeville, police say someone spray-painted homophobic graffiti twice on the crosswalk at Broadway and Mill streets on June 15 and again the next day. Four youths have been identified in that case.