BARRIE, ONT. -- A wave of rainbows has brightened downtown Collingwood as the town marks its inaugural Pride weekend.

The event was supposed to launch in 2020, but was sidelined by the pandemic.

Dr. John Miller, executive director of Collingwood Pride says the festival is important to members of the LBTQ2S+ community beyond the town.

"Those people that are living in smaller communities where maybe they don't know that it's so accepted," Miller said Saturday with a Pride flag wrapped around his shoulders. "When you come forward and actually present a festival like this, it gives them courage to be their authentic selves."

Collingwood Pride launched with a series of special meals, musical and drag performances, and a bike rally.

Miller is encouraged to see so many downtown businesses join the festival, and by a rainbow-tinged makeover of Sunset Park after it was defaced with homophobic and racist graffiti.

Muskoka's Pride week kicked off Saturday with a marine parade on Six Mile Lake. Organizers say at least 30 decorated boats hit the water as people cheered and waved from their docks.

Muskoka Pride runs until July 25