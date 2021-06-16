Advertisement
Orangeville Pride crosswalk damaged with spray paint
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 5:43PM EDT
The Pride rainbow crosswalk in Orangeville, Ont. was damaged with spray paint on Tues. June 15, 2021. (Supplied/OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Dufferin OPP is investigating an act of mischief after someone damaged the Pride rainbow crosswalk in Orangeville with spray paint.
Police say someone also spray-painted homophobic graffiti behind the library in the area of Broadway and Mill streets.
The OPP says the incident happened on Tuesday between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. and asks anyone with information to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
