BARRIE -- "Never seen it this high before, not this bad."

John Loder has lived in Wasaga Beach for 53 years. The longtime resident says his property was littered with sand and debris after months of relentless storms.

The combination of high water levels and strong waves caused significant damage along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

Wasaga Beach has spent thousands to clean up after three floods on Beach Drive, but now the town plans to leave that stretch of road untouched for the remainder of the year.

"The stores will be open this season," says Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi. "The public works department has looked at a plan to ensure the water does not rush through the buildings next year."

The town believes now is the right time to ensure they are doing everything they can to protect the beach.

"Mother Nature is working against us on this one," says the town's manager of engineering services, Mike Pincivero. "Water levels are getting to historic heights."

Council will have to ratify the decision to close the main road at its meeting tonight.