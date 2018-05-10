

CTV Barrie





The Town of Wasaga Beach has paid a ransom to get some of its data back after a hack on its computer system.

The town confirms it has gotten a decryption code for one server, but won't say what that cost the town. If the code works and the data is OK, it will make another transaction to access two additional servers.

If that happens the town says it will have recovered 90 to 95 per cent of its data.

The town still doesn't know if personal information has been compromised, but it doesn't believe anything has been stolen.

The town is building a new server and working on an off-site backup system and other security measures.