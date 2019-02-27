

CTV Barrie





A Wasaga Beach man is facing charges after a month long child pornography investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at residence on Tuesday and seized a computer they say contained child sexual abuse material.

Police arrested a 41-year-old Wasaga Beach man and charged him with one count of make available child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The investigation included members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, Huronia West Detachment and Barrie Police Service.

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.