Wasaga Beach Home and Garden Show shows signs of evolution over its three-decade run

Wasaga Beach's annual Home and Garden show is marking years of evolution after nearly three decades of operation.

The local Lion's Club held the annual event for its 28th edition this weekend, welcoming 1300 people through the Wasaga Beach RecPlex Community Centre doors.

The show offers residents renovation and decorating tips to help with the spring and summer transition.

"Over the years, we've gone away from the gardening aspect a bit," said Janice Cambell, a Wasaga Beach Lion's Club member. "That's been replaced by smaller businesses, veterinarians, baking goods; it's part of our evolution here at the show."

Over 80 vendors took part in the show this year.

The Lion's Club also looked to fundraise, with a target of $30,000.