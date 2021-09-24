Wasaga Beach Fire Department sets former Chamber of Commerce ablaze

Barrie, Ont. -

A massive blaze at the former Chamber of Commerce building in Wasaga Beach caught the eye of several residents on Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Michael McWilliam says the department planned the fire as a training exercise at the vacant building on River Road West.

The fire department used the structure for training on Sunday, "and the controlled burn last night also provided learning opportunities," McWilliam said.

Theme Park Drive between Clover Crescent and River Road West were temporarily closed while training was underway.

The town said the old chamber building needed to be removed because it's on the property where its constructing a new twin-pad arena.

"The town first tried to sell the structure and have it moved. When the prospective purchaser was unable to complete the move, the town looked at using the building for a fire department training exercise," the town stated.

Live fire training allows firefighters to see firsthand how structure fires spread.

"Our department is thankful for the use of this building," McWilliam added.

This past summer, the Chamber of Commerce relocated from the River Road building to Mosley Street.