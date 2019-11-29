BARRIE -- The abrupt suspension of a Wasaga Beach family physician has patients struggling to find a replacement, in a town that's already dealing with a severe doctor shortage.

The sign on the door to Dr. James McInnis' office at the Wasaga Community Health Centre was a shock to his patients.

As of Tuesday, the doctor's member status with the College of Physicians and Surgeons was suspended.

The Wasaga Beach doctor was previously suspended in 2013 for professional misconduct.

The College's website states that in 2013, McInnis was caught on hospital surveillance cameras making repeated inappropriate comments to a nurse practitioner who complained about the unwanted behaviour.

At that time, he was suspended for two months and had several conditions imposed on him following his suspension.

The College ordered that McInnis not be alone with any female patients and must have a regulated health professional monitor him during any encounters. It also stated the doctor must post a sign in his waiting room and examination rooms that says in part, "Dr. McInnis may not be alone with any female patient unless this practice monitor is present in the examination or consulting room."

The details surrounding McInnis' current suspension won't be disclosed until a hearing with the College takes place.

It's not clear how long the suspension will last, but it leaves more than 2,000 patients without a doctor in Wasaga Beach and Angus.

"The municipality feels it's four to five doctors short in terms of primary care physicians," Wasaga Beach CAO George Vadeboncoeur said.

The South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre already has 400 names on its waiting list.

The town's CAO said funding for a walk-in-clinic pilot project has been extended until the end of December, with $30,000 allocated in the budget to recruit more doctors.

Vanboncoeur is hopeful the town will be successful in recruiting additional physicians.

Patients of Dr. McInnis who need their medical records can pick up a digital copy at the Wasaga Beach office for a $75 fee.

Anyone looking for a new doctor can register online with Health Care Connect.