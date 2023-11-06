Wasaga Beach doctor accused of sexual abuse, unprofessional conduct could have licence revoked
Warning: The content of this article may be disturbing to some readers.
The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal is now deciding the fate of a suspended Wasaga Beach and Angus family doctor accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.
In 2019, Dr. James McInnis was faced with allegations he had several sexual relationships with patients, a practice monitor nurse, and the fiancée of one of his patients.
In some cases, McInnis is accused of having sexual relationships with patients while supplying them with medications.
The tribunal heard McInnis impregnated his patient's fiancée and offered to help her terminate the pregnancy.
The disciplinary tribunal proceedings began in October.
"The College seeks a finding in these proceedings that Dr. McInnis engaged in the sexual abuse and disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct," stated Emily Graham, Counsel for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.
McInnis' lawyer, Seth Weinstein, said his client adamantly denies the allegations as untrue, uncorroborated, unsubstantiated, and fundamentally inconsistent, acknowledging, however, that he failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession in some respects.
McInnis has been suspended three times between 2011 and 2019.
In 2010, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual harassment of patients and was suspended for three months while working at Canadian Forces Base Borden.
Not long after, while working as an emergency doctor at a local hospital in 2011, he was accused of inappropriate behaviour toward a nurse and was suspended in 2013 for two months.
Following his second suspension, the College ordered McInnis to have a practice monitor nurse accompany him at all times while treating female patients. It is now alleged he had sex with that nurse.
It is also alleged McInnis tried to interfere with the College's investigation by attempting to have patients provide inaccurate and/or untruthful information to the College, along with inappropriately prescribing medications to patients.
McInnis has paid more than $7,000 in penalties to the College, and this third suspension has been in effect since late November 2019. He could have his medical licence revoked if found guilty of sexual abuse.
The tribunal's chair told McInnis the panel would deliberate on Tuesday and return with a decision in a timely manner, adding that the timeline wouldn't be weeks but also not months.
The new allegations against McInnis have not been proven in a disciplinary proceeding.
