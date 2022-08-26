Wasaga Beach braces for H20i car rally

An unsanctioned car rally will rock the streets and parking lots of Wasaga Beach this weekend.

For the third year in a row, sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.

While the Town of Wasaga Beach is aware of the event, it has heard through rumours, not from an organizer requesting permits to hold such a large-scale event.

"This is an unauthorized event. The town was given no formal notice. In recent weeks there has been chatter on social media about the event," said Michael Gennings, Wasaga Beach's communications officer.

"No formal special events application was submitted."

Wasaga Beach is hosting the MultiSport Canada Triathalon and Duathalon this weekend.

Social media posts indicated there will be a meet at 8 p.m. Friday evening, and events could go through the weekend.

Const. Elizabeth Newton said last year's event led to 488 calls to the local OPP detachment from Sept. 24 to Sept 26.

"During that time, officers responded to 11 motor vehicle collisions in the area. A total of 399 charges were laid. Seventy vehicles were towed, 33 (were deemed) unfit vehicles, and 22 for (charges of) stunt driving," Newton said in a video posted on social media.

Town staff and OPP have met to discuss operational plans for the weekend.