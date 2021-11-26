Wasaga Beach unsanctioned car rally 'cost the province, every taxpayer'

Barrie, Ont. -

A recent report prepared for council in Wasaga Beach sheds new light on the impacts of an unsanctioned car rally earlier this fall.

A report prepared by CAO George Vadeboncouer highlights the significant law enforcement resources that were called in on the last weekend of September to help control crowds from the unsanctioned H2Oi Car Rally.

The rally was first held in September 2020, bringing hundreds to the popular beach town. After a chaotic scene, officers spent months preparing for the rally's expected return in 2021.

According to the report, the public work cost for officer overtime is estimated at more than $46,000.

However, due to the three-year billing model that the OPP operates under, the actual costs associated with the event will be applied to its response to large-scale events of its size province-wide.

"But the reality is this cost the province, every taxpayer, hundreds of thousands of dollars," Mayor Nina Bifolchi said. "When this event happens somewhere else in the province, it's costing us here in Wasaga Beach, so these events as a whole are expensive."

Over the three-day rally weekend, OPP had a total of 488 calls for service.

Officers responded to 11 collisions, laid 399 charges, and had 70 vehicles towed, 22 for stunt driving offences, and 33 were considered unfit for the road.

OPP says officers will be prepared for its potential return in 2022.