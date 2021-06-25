BARRIE, ONT. -- A 15-year-old boy faces two counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that left two men seriously injured in Wasaga Beach last week.

Provincial police say the victims and suspect got into a fight on June 17 around 11:30 p.m. resulting in two 18-year-olds being stabbed on the Main Street bridge.

Police say both victims were conscious and alert when crews arrived and took them to a local hospital. One man was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Following the incident, police issued a release looking for the public's help to find the suspect, calling him "armed and dangerous."

Huronia West OPP says officers with the Crime Unit and the Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Wasaga Beach residence and placed the teen under arrest.

Along with the attempted murder charges, the accused faces possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing Friday.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi requested an increased police presence in the popular summer destination following two separate stabbings in one week.

Over 20 officers were brought in last weekend to patrol the area.