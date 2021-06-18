BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are on the hunt for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous wanted in connection with a stabbing in Wasaga Beach that left two 18-year-old men seriously injured.

Police said the incident happened Thursday night around 11:30 on the Main Street bridge.

According to OPP, the victims were conscious and alert when crews arrived. Simcoe County Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital; Ornge later airlifted one victim to a Toronto area trauma centre.

"The initial police investigation revealed that an altercation took place between the victims and the suspect resulting in both victims being stabbed," said Const. Evan Acero

Officers searched the area for the suspect, who is described as a white male, between 17 and 20, about five feet nine inches to six feet one inch tall, with curly brown hair, and wearing a black sleeveless shirt.

OPP said this is believed to be an isolated incident, adding there is no threat to public safety.

Still, police warn residents not to approach the suspect if spotted, rather call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Huronia West OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

In a separate incident, police arrested three GTA men in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend at Beach Area 1 in Wasaga Beach, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.