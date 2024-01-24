Wasaga Beach announces it is home to a Junior A hockey team

The Town of Wasaga Beach is gearing up for a new era of icy action with its own Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) Junior A hockey team.

Mayor Brian Smith announced the news from the new twin-pad Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West.

"There's amazing passion for hockey in the Wasaga Beach community. Our residents have wanted a local team to identify with for a long time, and council made that a priority," the mayor stated.

The yet-to-be-named beachfront hockey team will allow budding young players to hone their skills at home.

"It will help bring our community closer together as we watch, support and celebrate their hard work and success," Smith added.

Brandon Billie, owner of the GMHL Bradford Bulls, has been awarded the new team.

"We're excited to be here and look forward to building a great team that the community can call their own," Billie said.

An inaugural GMHL game is scheduled for February 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wasaga Stars Arena as part of the Town’s Breaking the Ice Festival, with the Bradford Bulls facing off against the Meaford Knights.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door, with all proceeds from the game's ticket sales supporting the Wasaga Beach Minor Hockey Association.

Also, on February 12, the Town will kick off a naming contest for the new Junior A team.