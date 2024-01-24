BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach announces it is home to a Junior A hockey team

    Share

    The Town of Wasaga Beach is gearing up for a new era of icy action with its own Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) Junior A hockey team.

    Mayor Brian Smith announced the news from the new twin-pad Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West.

    "There's amazing passion for hockey in the Wasaga Beach community. Our residents have wanted a local team to identify with for a long time, and council made that a priority," the mayor stated.

    The yet-to-be-named beachfront hockey team will allow budding young players to hone their skills at home.

    "It will help bring our community closer together as we watch, support and celebrate their hard work and success," Smith added.

    Brandon Billie, owner of the GMHL Bradford Bulls, has been awarded the new team.

    "We're excited to be here and look forward to building a great team that the community can call their own," Billie said.

    An inaugural GMHL game is scheduled for February 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wasaga Stars Arena as part of the Town’s Breaking the Ice Festival, with the Bradford Bulls facing off against the Meaford Knights.

    Tickets are $10 and are available at the door, with all proceeds from the game's ticket sales supporting the Wasaga Beach Minor Hockey Association.

    Also, on February 12, the Town will kick off a naming contest for the new Junior A team.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News