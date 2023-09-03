Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to return to Barrie next weekend

A file photo of a previous Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event held in Barrie (CTV News). A file photo of a previous Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event held in Barrie (CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver