

CTV Barrie





Volunteers have started sorting through the donations collected for victims of the Little Avenue apartment fire.

The City of Barrie initially acquired two storage units, but had to get a third to make room for all of the items.

Volunteers were working hard sorting bags on Friday, as they start to make sense of the mountain of stuff.

Monday night’s fire left nearly 70 people displaced. City staff say the process of getting people back on their feet will take some time, particularly when it comes to housing.

“We have been able to set up a number of them already. We do expect that the first of the families will be able to move out in the coming days,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman. “For others though, it is going to be weeks as we go through the process of trying to find suitable accommodation for them.”

When it comes to giving, city staff say monetary donations are now what's best.