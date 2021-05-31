Advertisement
Virtual campaign for the SPCA needs residents to get active
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 3:34PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 31, 2021 7:04PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A new virtual campaign for the Ontario SPCA hopes to get people outside to active while raising money for local shelters.
During the five-week Sweat for Pets campaign, the SPCA wants people to create personal fitness challenges and then get friends, family and co-workers to make a financial pledge.
All money raised will provide the critical funds to help give animals a second chance.
Jennifer Yapa, centre manager with the Barrie Animal Centre says getting active "will have a big impact for vulnerable animals" and donations will support the work done at local shelters.
The SPCA hopes to raise $7,000.
To register to participate, click here.
