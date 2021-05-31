BARRIE, ONT. -- A new virtual campaign for the Ontario SPCA hopes to get people outside to active while raising money for local shelters.

During the five-week Sweat for Pets campaign, the SPCA wants people to create personal fitness challenges and then get friends, family and co-workers to make a financial pledge.

All money raised will provide the critical funds to help give animals a second chance.

Jennifer Yapa, centre manager with the Barrie Animal Centre says getting active "will have a big impact for vulnerable animals" and donations will support the work done at local shelters.

The SPCA hopes to raise $7,000.

To register to participate, click here.