BARRIE, ONT. -- Early Monday morning Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of the region, sending shivers down the spines of many folks.

One CTV Barrie viewer sent a video that appears to show a funnel cloud forming near Dundalk.

The unsettled weather persisted much of the day, but the weather agency altered the watch to a severe thunderstorm watch by 3 p.m.

All watches have since ended for our area.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby said to expect a chance of passing showers overnight into Tuesday.