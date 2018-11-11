

CTV Barrie





At 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning everything stopped at Canadian Forces Base Borden. Exactly 100 years separated that moment from the moment when the First World War finally ended.



Thousands of people from Borden and neighbouring communities gathered around the memorial wall at the gates of the base to actively remember the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War and every conflict since.



For Silver Cross Mother Carol Collier, who lost her son Brian Collier in Afghanistan eight years ago when he was killed by an IED, this is one of many days of remembrance throughout the year.



“For us, every day is Remembrance Day,” said Collier. “It’s an honour to be able to honour others on Remembrance Day, honour and duty.”



Two million men and women have trained at Borden over the past century. Many have gone on to conflicts around the world. Michael Sweeney was thinking of his father during the two minutes of silence.



“I know he had a very hard time,” said Sweeney. “I know the people he went ashore with just after D-Day had a terrible time as well, those are the ones I think about.”



Five thousand men and women are actively working on the base today. Many wear the medals earned from serving abroad. They continue to share their knowledge and experience so another generation of soldiers will be ready to serve with honour, duty, and courage.



“In service of peace, in service of war and to be ready at any given time now to be called if the call comes,” said Lieutenant Colonel Shaun O'Leary.