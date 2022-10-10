Vehicle goes up in flames as crews battle fire in Springwater

Springwater fire crews were busy battling the flames of a fire that engulfed a vehicle Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Sunnidale Road, between Barrie Hill Road and George Johnston Road, just before 3:30 p.m.

Springwater Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French Told CTV News the fire from the vehicle caused minor damage to the home, but no one was injured.

Damage is estimated to have been around $150,000.