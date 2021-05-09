BARRIE, ONT. -- Vaccination efforts across health units are continuing to move along as supply continues to increase.

York Region has now vaccinated 50 per cent of its adult population with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The area has administered a total of 500,000 doses thus far.

Efforts are also moving along in Bradford-West-Gwillimbury, holding a vaccination clinic at the Bob Fallis arena daily since May 6.

"I don't even think I can explain to you how excited I am," said Kelly Jeffrey, who got her first dose Sunday morning. "It's the best Mother's Day gift...the last year and a bit has been really challenging, and I'm just looking forward to life getting back to normal a little bit!"

As of Friday, a total of 214,691 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Simcoe-Muskoka.