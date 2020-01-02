BARRIE -- Orillia transit users need to dig a little deeper for an extra dime every time they hop the bus in 2020.

The city made a slight increase to fares to "provide better service and accommodate the city's growth," explained Mayor Steve Clarke.

Council approved the rate hike, which came into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, nudging the cost from $2.50 to $2.60. The cost of a monthly pass jumped to $60.50 and if you prefer to buy in bulk, 12 tickets costs $28.60.

Mayor Clarke said the money would be used towards new services across the city. "New initiatives, such as a Smart Pay system, bicycle racks on buses, new transit shelters and winter maintenance at additional shelters, will be implemented throughout 2020."

And for those who don't carry cash or coins, the new Smart Pay service allows riders to pay with a loadable card.

"The new fare system and other improvements slated for 2020 will further enhance the experience for Orillia Transit riders," said Wesley Cyr, manager of engineering and transportation.

Last year at this time, the city raised fares an extra quarter, from $2.25 to $2.50 per ride.

Even with another rate hike, Orillia's transit fares remain among the lowest in the region. In Barrie, a bus ride costs $3.25 and in York Region, riders pay $4.25.