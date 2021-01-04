BARRIE, ONT. -- It's going to cost riders a touch more to take the bus in Orillia.

Orillia Transit fares increased by 10 cents to $2.70.

The city says the fare change is a result of upgrades to the transit system over recent years.

Orillia received $6 million in the fall to install a new Smart Pay Fare System, security cameras, new shelters and bike racks on buses.

"The investments in Orillia Transit to date have resulted in a better rider experience, improved capacities and better schedule adherence," said Jeff Hunter, manager of Construction and Transit.

"Transit service is still subsidized to a large degree by the municipality, and the small increase to the transit user is still very competitive with other similar transit services," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The fare hike took effect on Jan. 1.