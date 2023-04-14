Unseasonably warm conditions create flooding in Muskoka

Significant rainfall last week and the snow melt runoff have created flooding concerns in Muskoka.

Officials say Fairy Lake in Huntsville is experiencing historical water level maximums due to unseasonably high temperatures.

Residents are urged to be cautious when using forest access roads that could become impassible because of localized flooding.

Residents are advised to anticipate road closures and obey all posted signage.

Old North Road and Robert Road are closed in Huntsville.

Additionally, property owners are encouraged to be proactive and take precautions with the rapidly changing conditions.

Town staff recommend securing items close to the water's edge and in lower levels of boat houses to prevent damage.

There is another potential for heavy rainfall in the area on Monday and a mix of rain and snow Tuesday.