BARRIE, ONT. -- Your early spring cleaning could help one branch of the Royal Canadian Legion keep its doors open and provide community supports.

Branch 521 in Bradford is running a fundraising bottle drive this weekend to help pay their bills.

Laura Hollingshead Dobbin, the branch's secretary and youth education chair, says the pandemic has limited their ability to earn.

"We couldn't be open to make extra money and have our dinners, and our events, our sports, our hall rentals. That's all revenue that comes in to help the legion stay active and open."

Hollingshead Dobbins explains that many branches are struggling through the pandemic as community members are counting on them.

"We have a lot of members that are single or have lost loved ones and they live alone. And this is a great place for them to come to be supported by other legion members," she said.

"That's why we try to keep the doors open for them."

The Legion at 115 Back Street is accepting donations of bottles and cans on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.