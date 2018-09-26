

CTV Barrie





A new study reveals that dozens of unlicensed clinics offering stem cell treatments for a variety of medical conditions have sprung up across the country.

Researchers identified 30 businesses marketing stem cell therapies at 43 Canadian clinics.

The clinics have not been approved by Health Canada and their services aren’t covered by provincial health insurance plans.

The study’s author says the means patients typically pay thousands of dollars out of their own pockets for unproven therapies.