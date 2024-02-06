BARRIE
    Union for Bradford library staff says new deal has major holes

    Bradford West Gwillimbury library workers reject latest offer. Thur. Aug. 17, 2023
    The union representing Bradford West Gwillimbury's library staff is speaking out over a recently imposed contract.

    Last week, a third-party arbitrator announced that a new collective agreement for unionized employees had been reached. It came after staff were ordered back to work last Fall after a 71-day strike led to no resolution.

    However, CUPE 905, which represents the staff, says while the imposed collective agreement does give 'significant raises' to some, many issues are left unresolved.

    "We appreciate that the arbitration board has recognized the substantial wage gaps that have existed at BWGPL," Wendy Zwaal, the CUPE 905 Unit Chair for the library, said in a news release. "At the same time, they acknowledge that further adjustments are necessary – a fact that the employer failed to address during negotiations."

    The imposed agreement provides raises of 3 per cent per year. It also includes wage adjustments ranging from $0.21 to $3.57 for four groups.

    However, according to the union, Bradford Library staff make less than other libraries of similar sizes.

