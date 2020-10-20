BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police in Orillia are asking for the public's help to find the culprit who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Severn Township golf course.

Police say someone drove a vehicle onto the Lake St. George Golf Club on South Sparrow Lake Road in Washago, ripping through the fairways and greens over the weekend.

According to its Facebook page, this is the first time in the club's 40 years that anything like this has happened.

It appears the driver did donuts on the property, digging up the grounds for several yards.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.