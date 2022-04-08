Ukrainian aid groups send Canadian drones to soldiers

Canadian-Ukrainian humanitarian organizations are purchasing drones to send to the front lines in Ukraine.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine seven weeks ago, Mriya Aid and Second Front Ukraine have provided aid to soldiers. Including bulletproof tests, night vision goggles and other non-lethal tactical equipment.

Now, as the shelling and bombing in the country intensify, the group's organizers are supporting the Ukrainian military by providing a birds' eye view.

"In order to be effective, the Ukrainian armed forces have to be able to see where Russia has placed its various weapons," said Lubomyr Chabursky, who serves as a board member with Mriya Aid.

Mriya Aid said it purchased 20 drones over the past few weeks, with an additional eight more being shipped to Ukraine next week.

Second Front Ukraine has purchased a few dozen, with an additional six going overseas in the coming days.

"We have the ability to see from the sky what is happening in our cities," said Makar Stozhyk, who helps organize shipments with Second Front Ukraine Foundation.

Many of the drones being purchased come from a Canadian aerospace company based in Oro Medonte.

Volatus Aerospace told CTV News that it had delivered 30 intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones to various humanitarian groups since the war began.

CEO, Glen Lynch said the company is racing to fulfill the growing need for drones that provide situational awareness to keep Ukrainians safe and deliver aid to those who are cut off by the invading Russian forces.

"This facility itself is designed to ramp up to 250 units per week," said Lynch.

The company noted that it's sending trainers and anti-drone technologies that are non-lethal to defend against the Russian drone-enabled weaponry, including thermal technology.

"Right now, the difference between body temperature and non-body temperature is recognizable. You can dial in very accurate thermal readings and ask for warnings just with a small range of temperature change," said Volatus COO Rob Walker.

The company also provides a drone that can travel 100km and deliver about 50 pounds to soldiers and civilians in Ukraine.

Walker says it can be used to deliver medical aid to areas that cannot be accessed by vehicle.

Both Myria Aid and Second Front believe the equipment will go a long way in protecting Ukrainian lives.

"They can defend against these attacks, the bombs, the artillery, the rockets that are being lobbed at Ukrainian civilian areas and prevent them from doing more damage," said Chabursky.

Both organizations are paying for the drones through donations.

