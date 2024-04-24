U.S. Marshals join search for Wasaga Beach kidnapping suspect

Hours after Ontario Provincial Police announced Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect Deshawn Davis, one of Canada’s most wanted, the OPP confirmed:

“We’ve also been working with the United States Marshall service and the department of homeland security working together to in our mutual interest in locating Deshawn Davis,” said Detective Inspector John Power with the OPP.

The US Marshals Service in Miami, Florida, revealed Davis, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Hajtamiri’s disappearance in 2022, is also a murder suspect in a nightclub shooting in May of last year.

Police in Miami say the targeted shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a party inside Gala Nightclub, where three people were hit, including two women and a man named Lowell Grissom, a 37-year-old rapper and producer better known as EverybodyKnowsLo.

Davis is a rapper from Toronto who goes by the name Thorobread.

Now in search of Grissom’s killer, US Marshals are looking for the 36-year-old suspect offering a $7,500 reward.

Davis is alleged to be one of three men who posed as police with a bogus warrant for Elnaz Hajtamiri’s arrest at a Wasgaa Beach home where Hajtamiri had gone into hiding following an assault and failed abduction attempt weeks prior in a parking garage in Richmond Hill.

Hajtamiri’s boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, is now facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in her disappearance.

Missing for more than two years, Hajtamiri is presumed dead by investigators.

To date, the York Regional Police and the OPP have arrested about a dozen suspects. They are still trying to identify the men they believe are involved.

Davis, police say, was captured on security cameras in Quebec around the time of Hajtamiri’s disappearance.

The allegations against Lilo and his co-accused have not been tested in court.

Police are desperate for the public’s help to solve this case and bring justice and peace to Hajtamiri’s loved ones.

“The $100,000 reward that remains as jointly issued by the OPP and York Regional Police and anyone who comes forward with information that could still help us locate where Elnaz is and return her to her family,” said Power.

Detective Inspector Power reminds the public that if they come into contact with Deshawn Davis, they should call 911 immediately.

If anyone has any information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s disappearance and wishes to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.