Two-vehicle collision west of Thornton critically injures one
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 7:03PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 1, 2021 7:04PM EDT
OPP investigate a two-vehicle collision that critically injured one and sent two more to hospital with minor injuries (Luke Simard/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person suffered critical injuries following a collision west of Thornton.
According to the OPP, the two-vehicle collision took place on County Road 21 Saturday afternoon.
One man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with less severe injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
