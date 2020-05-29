COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- A heavy police presence in Collingwood had residents on edge on Friday morning.

Officers were on the hunt for two male suspects in the area of Highway 26 near Marine View Drive and Newport Boulevard following a traffic stop.

Police say the suspects took off from officers in their vehicle, and police say they had reason to believe one of the men was armed.

"Therefore, there was a threat to public safety, and it was incumbent upon us to make the area safe, and they were arrested," said Collingwood OPP Staff Sgt. Chris Maecker.

Provincial police from local community street crime units and the tactical and rescue unit sealed off the area around Blue Shores and Georgian Manor Drive while they searched the area for several hours.

One suspect was arrested in Peel Region, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released once formal charges have been laid and court dates set.