

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are persons of interest in connection with a suspicious fire in Bradford over a week ago.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours on Feb. 9 at a vacant building on Holland Street.

No one was injured in the fire.

The two men are described as having thick French accents and carrying satchels and backpacks.

Anyone with information on these two men is asked to call police.