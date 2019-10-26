Two people wanted in connection with a serious assault in Midland have been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the OPP, Sault Ste. Marie police arrested John Lavechia of Tay Township and Michelle Tavenor of Midland, both 38, on Saturday evening without incident.

They were both charged with attempted murder and other criminal charges in connection to an incident that happened on October 19.

"The original call on October 19 was an investigation into a serious assault at a Princess Street residence in the town of Midland," said Constable Sherri Golds with Southern Georgian Bay OPP. "That person was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

Police will not say whether the victim is a man or woman, but add the investigation is ongoing.

The pair will appear in bail court in Barrie on Monday.

- With files from CTV's Rob Cooper