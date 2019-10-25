Provincial police have issued arrest warrants for a Tay Township man and Midland woman wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Police say John Lavechia and Michelle Tavenor, both 38, are wanted on attempted murder charges along with several other crimes concerning the investigation.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after an incident at a home on Princess Street.

Police say the pair is not considered dangerous, but urge that they not be approached if located. Instead, they say to call 911.