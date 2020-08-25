BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Barrie on Tuesday, a young girl and a staff member at a long-term care facility.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an outbreak at Mill Creek Care Centre on Hurst Drive after the staff member tested positive for the virus.

The health unit reports the girl is under the age of 17 and contracted the virus through close contact with a positive case.

The region's total case count is now 688, with 627 of those resolved.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases and two new virus-related deaths.

Public health officials said 30 of its 34 health units are reporting fewer than five new cases today, and 18 are reporting zero.