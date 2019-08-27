

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Two suspects wanted for attempted murder in Barrie remain at large.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering stab wounds on Dunlop Street around 3 a.m. on July 27. He remains in serious condition in hospital.

Barrie Police issued arrest warrants for 22-year-old Vishwanath Mangal and 33-year-old Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith in connection with the incident.

Police say they believe the pair are in the Greater Toronto area.

Police describe Mangal as a black man, five-foot-six and 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. They say he has a large female Grim Reaper tattoo on his left forearm, the Chucky the Clown tattoo on his right forearm.

Police describe Smith as a black man, five-foot-10 and 154lbs. They say he also has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, both suspects are from the Toronto area.

They are wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.