Featured
Two men charged following police takedown in Barrie
Barrie Police Tactical unit make an arrest at a gas bar in Barrie, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 4:40PM EST
Two people face multiple charges following a takedown at a gas station in Barrie on Sunday.
The Barrie Police Drug Unit and Tactical Team made the arrests at approximately 2 p.m. on Bayfield Street.
Police say the accused are charged with numerous offences including drug-related charges.
Officers say these arrests follow an ongoing investigation.