

CTV Barrie





Another tragedy on the ice as two families mourn the loss of two boys after a group goes through the ice on Lake Muskoka on Monday.

Bracebridge OPP says they responded to the call shortly after midnight and retrieved an 11-year-old and 15-year-old from the lake.

According to police, five people were riding on three snowmobiles when they all went through the ice.

Three people, a 31-year-old Bracebridge man, a 37-year-old Gravenhurst man, and a 14-year-old, also from Gravenhurst, managed to get back to shore safely.

Emergency crews transported the other two children to hospital, but their efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing.