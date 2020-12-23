COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- Chris Dopp didn't let the pandemic stop him from holding his annual Christmas tradition of helping locals put Christmas dinner on the table.

Dopp will donate 275 turkeys, along with bags of groceries filled with all the necessary food staples for a holiday meal.

The Collingwood mortgage broker started the holiday giving 20 years ago with 50 hams, and it quickly grew from there.

Volunteers help prepare the free hampers for anyone from the surrounding area.

Many of the packages are also delivered to individuals in Collingwood, Clearview and Wasaga Beach.

This is the fourth large-scale giveaway Dopp has done in 2020. He staged a similar giveaway in the spring, again in the summer and at Thanksgiving, assisting some 400 retail, service, and hospitality workers in the process.

Dopp remains humble about his community generosity.

"It's just food. We're not giving away cash or cars or trips. It's just some food. It's Christmas dinner, so come and get it. No questions asked," Dopp said.