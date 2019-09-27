Some residents in Wasaga Beach are still without power after a truck hit a transformer earlier today.

The incident happened in the Golf Course Road and Marlwood Avenue area around the lunch hour on Friday.

Town staff say power has been restored to several homes, but "advise the outage could be for a lengthy period of time" for those still affected.

Fire crews caution that if your hydrometer was damaged not to touch it. Instead, they suggest turning off the main breaker on your electrical panel and leave on your natural gas supply.