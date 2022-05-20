Trent-Severn Waterway welcomes boaters back for a new season

Boaters looking to get out on the water this Victoria Day long weekend can now cruise along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The national historic site officially opened for the season at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 20.

From May 20 to June 19, the lockstations and the Murray Canal will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

From Friday to Sunday, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those looking to purchase a locking or mooring permit can do so at most lock stations or can be purchased online.