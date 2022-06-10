Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising

Due to the increased rain in June, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways in the coming weeks.

Parks Canada’s advisory states that during the past seven days, the watersheds have received 50 – 100 mm of rain, exceeding the normal precipitation for the month of June.

The last 25 days have seen increases over normal rainfall of 50-75 percent.

Boaters are cautioned that the Severn, Trent and Otonabee rivers will have increased water levels and flows.

Additionally, from Lock 1 – Trenton to Lock 27 at Young’s Point, flows will increase outside of navigation hours from June 9 until further notice.

Parks Canada notes increased flows overnight result from water management dam adjustments designed to address higher than normal water levels caused by recent precipitation.

Boaters are asked to consider these overnight flows as non-navigable and advises residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution around and on the water.