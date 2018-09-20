Another illegal dumping site was spotted in our region, but this time the location is somewhat unusual.

Dumping trash is illegal, and because of that, most people try to keep it out of sight. Not so this time.

In Bradford, a pile of large black garbage bags, several household items, and even an old couch were tossed right in the middle of a strip mall parking lot.

The junk is nestled on private property making the owner responsible for cleaning it up or pay to have it removed.

The town of Bradford spends approximately $25,000 a year to clean up illegally dumped trash.

Town official Terry Foran says it happens all too often, “it’s an everyday issue.”

If someone is caught illegally dumping their trash, they could face a fine of up to $5,000.

The town of Bradford has yet to catch anyone.