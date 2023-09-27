Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed former figure skating Olympian

Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.

Dufferin OPP charged 28-year-old Sukhwinder Sidhu from Angus with dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

According to police, the accused entered the construction zone on County Road 124, north of Shelburne, on the afternoon of August 22 and slammed into the lineup of six vehicles.

Alexandra Paul, 31, of Barrie, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in the vehicle with her baby, who was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews extricated a 67-year-old man from his vehicle, who was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police say a 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact the OPP.