Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
Alexandra Paul, 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.Emergency crews, police and an air ambulance attend the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on County Road 124 in Melancthon Township on Tues., Aug. 22, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)Police say her baby was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Three other people were also injured in the crash, including one man, 67, who was airlifted to a trauma centre.
Originally from Midhurst, Ont., Paul met her husband, Mitch Islam, at the Mariposa School of Skating in Barrie in 2009.
The ice dancing duo went on to compete in 2010 at the World Junior Championships, capturing a silver medal and travelling to compete in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, coming in 18th.
In 2016, Paul and Islam retired from competitive skating and the couple married in the fall of 2021.Alexandra Paul and Mitch Islam are pictured in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook/Alexandra Paul)
That same year, she went on to become an associate lawyer with Barriston Law, practicing in the areas of wills, estates, real estate and corporate law.
In a statement to CTV News, Joanne McPhail, managing partner and chief innovation officer with Barriston Law, wrote, "The loss of Alex as a friend and colleague has been devastating to everyone at Barriston Law. Alex came to us initially as a summer student, then articled with us, and then practiced with us as a young lawyer after her call to the Bar in 2021.
She was a valued member of our team and a close friend to many of us. She attended our firm golf tournament just last week and was full of excitement about her future, as were we.
We will miss her joyful personality and her intense passion for her work and her family. She was kind, curious and driven in every endeavour she pursued. Our thoughts and hearts are with her son, Charlie, husband Mitch, and her entire family."Alexandra Paul is pictured in this undated photo alongside her husband, Mitch Islam and baby, Charlie. (Source: GoFundMe)A GoFundMe campaign launched Friday afternoon for the couple's son's future states, "As a Canadian success story is tragically cut short, Alex will be remembered as a passionate, determined young lady who could illuminate any room she entered.
She was not only kind, educated, witty, and resolute, but Alex was also a staple in the international Figure Skating community representing Canada at the Olympics.
But above all, Alex will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother to Charlie."
Witnesses to the collision who wish to speak to victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.
Provincial police continue to encourage anyone with information on the collision, including dash cam footage, to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
