BARRIE, ONT. -- A collision between a pickup truck and transport on Highway 9 in Mono caused a section of road to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating what caused the crash around 6:30 a.m. between Airport Road and The Gore Road.

The OPP says no one was seriously injured.

The 58-year-old transport truck driver is charged with careless driving.

The area has since reopened.