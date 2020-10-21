BARRIE, ONT. -- A collision between a pickup truck and transport on Highway 9 in Mono caused a section of road to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating what caused the crash around 6:30 a.m. between Airport Road and The Gore Road.

The OPP says no one was seriously injured.

The 58-year-old transport truck driver is charged with careless driving.

Cleanup is underway following a collision on #Hwy9 near The Gore Rd. No serious injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area as #Hwy9 remains closed. #CaledonOPP ^in. pic.twitter.com/4F7XtqdCjE — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 21, 2020

The area has since reopened.