Transport truck driver charged with careless after Hwy 9 collision
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:39PM EDT
A collision between a pickup truck and transport truck caused Highway 9 in Mono Mills to be closed for several hours on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A collision between a pickup truck and transport on Highway 9 in Mono caused a section of road to be closed for several hours Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating what caused the crash around 6:30 a.m. between Airport Road and The Gore Road.
The OPP says no one was seriously injured.
The 58-year-old transport truck driver is charged with careless driving.
The area has since reopened.